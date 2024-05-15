Cloud Security Engineer (Infrastructure Security Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Cloud Security Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Help to accelerate the implementation of security controls and features in the cloud.
Perform technical security assessments and architecture design reviews.
Assist with metrics collection and analytics.
Participate in regular ongoing infrastructure department tasks (k8s/GCP).
Advocate security and secure practices throughout Semrush.
Working with CSA Cloud Controls Matrix cybersecurity control framework.
Who we are looking for
Candidates will typically have 3-5+ years of experience in security and cloud-native architectures.
Experience with GKE and ability to work with docker/k8s.
Experience in Linux administration.
Experience with configuration management tools such as Helm, Terraform, and Ansible.
Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Go, and Bash.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have multiple security certifications, such as CCSE, CISSP, Professional Cloud Security Engineer, etc.
Have an understanding of security standards, frameworks, and benchmarks. (NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, PCI DSS, CSA CCM, SOC2.)
Ability to speak publicly and deliver technical presentations.
Excellent problem-solving, communication, presentation, and active listening skills.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The group currently consists of five experienced engineers, and we are engaged in the provisioning and development of infrastructure security in the company. Our team has big plans and ambitions. We try to make all decisions jointly. We are missing a colleague who likes to solve complex tasks, see the big picture, and link different systems together to achieve the best result, who is ready to explore and create new things, and who is not afraid to look at the backlog sometimes.
We have several projects underway
Participate in the data inventory and classification process.
Develop and implement secrets rotation in a cloud environment.
Overall GKE Security enhancing (runtime security, security posture).
Multiple ongoing security activities.
We also have many plans that have yet to be discussed and implemented. There is an opportunity to offer your vision of how we can improve infrastructure security and what opportunities there are for automation.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Security
The Semrush Security team takes responsibility for information security and encourages employees to pay close attention to potential security issues related to everyday activities and decisions.
Within the team, there are several scopes of work: web application security, certification and audit, infrastructure security, and general issues.
Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: every team member is always ready to provide support, no matter the query.
The entire team is located in our European offices, but also has ambassadors from among local colleagues in almost all Semrush offices worldwide. These colleagues help maintain awareness of information security within their branch.
