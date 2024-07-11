Community Manager Team Lead (ORM Team)

Build and maintain relationships with the company’s various departments and support them with communication strategies for their products and launches.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Community Manager Team Lead role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of team management experience.

4+ years of experience in community management and in the field of communications.

Proven experience in building and growing a successful online community.

Deep understanding of the role community plays at the center of product and community-led business.

Strong problem-solving skills; experience in managing conflicts and ability to creatively respond to challenges.

Fantastic communicator—passionate about talking to people and online community development.

Data-driven thinking with a combination of creative, analytical, and strategic thinking skills.

You are a community geek on top of the latest community channels and trends, creative, and detail-oriented.

Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are a Semrush power user.

You’re digital marketing savvy.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Online Reputation Management team is in charge of the brand’s image and reputation online—on English-speaking social media channels and on review platforms.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month).

Corporate events.

Trust PTO Policy with a commitment to prioritizing work-life balance.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.