Community Manager Team Lead (ORM Team)

Tasks in the role
Own, develop, and execute Semrush’s community strategy that aligns with the company’s business goals.
Facilitate community campaigns, initiatives, and experiments; identify new opportunities for community engagement.
Work with community managers to improve the quality of the brand’s communication with our community continually.
Supervise community growth and optimize its engagement.
Be a point of escalation for Community Managers and organize the team in online reputation cases.
Build and maintain relationships with the company’s various departments and support them with communication strategies for their products and launches.
Lead the Community Team and provide hands-on support with the team’s daily tasks.
Motivate, coach, and inspire the Community Team to achieve our team goals.
Collaborate with the Social Media Team;
Work with the Head of Social & Community to upskill the community team and support their continued development.
Who we are looking for
- 2+ years of team management experience.
- 4+ years of experience in community management and in the field of communications.
- Proven experience in building and growing a successful online community.
- Deep understanding of the role community plays at the center of product and community-led business.
- Strong problem-solving skills; experience in managing conflicts and ability to creatively respond to challenges.
- Fantastic communicator—passionate about talking to people and online community development.
- Data-driven thinking with a combination of creative, analytical, and strategic thinking skills.
- You are a community geek on top of the latest community channels and trends, creative, and detail-oriented.
- Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You are a Semrush power user.
- You’re digital marketing savvy.
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Online Reputation Management team is in charge of the brand’s image and reputation online—on English-speaking social media channels and on review platforms.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
- Employee Assistance Program.
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Paid parental leave.
- Short-term and Long-term Disability.
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
- Travel Insurance.
- Corporate Events.
- Snacks, coffee, tea.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
