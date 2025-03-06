Content Strategist (Global Events)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Content Strategist for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
- Lead the development and execution of a content marketing strategy for the Global Events Team, ensuring it is in line with the company’s overall brand and content strategy
- Create and execute content strategies for individual events. This includes identifying topics and developing event agendas that resonate with our customer personas and align with broader brand and event goals
- Develop pre-event, during, and post-event campaign messaging, storytelling, and content assets that help Semrush achieve traffic, engagement, and ticket sales targets. This includes outlining assets required at various stages of the funnel and optimizing each based on performance
- Develop efficient content development and approval processes in collaboration with campaign managers, channel owners, and executive stakeholders
- Guide in the development of event content and provide feedback and guidance to improve the quality of presentations and storytelling
- Audit existing content and analyze competitors’ tactics to identify areas for improvement. Monitor key metrics and continuously optimize content based on performance
- Use AI tools to assist in creating, perfecting, automating, and optimizing content for various digital platforms, including landing pages, advertising assets, campaign messaging, and email content
Who we are looking for
- Proven experience in managing content and developing strategies specifically for event content marketing across multiple marketing channels, including digital, social media, email, and other platforms
- Strong understanding of the marketing industry: trending topics, top creators, and strategies
- Player/coach mentality: Ability to both develop a strategy and roll up your sleeves to implement it
- Experience using AI tools for content creation and optimization, including using prompt engineering to achieve consistent outputs and aid delivery speed
- Excellent communication (writing and editorial) skills, both written and verbal English
- Able to multitask and manage and deliver several projects in parallel
- Combination of marketing and editorial mindset with strong client-facing skills, understanding of audience needs, and value-based approach
- Great analytical skills and an ability to make data-driven decisions
- Significant SEO knowledge
- Quick learner with excellent problem-solving skills
Not required, but a plus
- Native English speaker
- A mix of B2B and B2C experience
- Empathy and curiosity
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing projects execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and Brand communication throughout different channels. Brand Marketing projects are targeted at driving Semrush brand awareness, while brand campaigns in Paid are targeted at getting first payments. The team works closely with the Digital Marketing Department to ensure aligned brand communication.
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!