Content Strategist (Global Events)

This is our role Content Strategist for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in managing content and developing strategies specifically for event content marketing across multiple marketing channels, including digital, social media, email, and other platforms

Strong understanding of the marketing industry: trending topics, top creators, and strategies

Player/coach mentality: Ability to both develop a strategy and roll up your sleeves to implement it

Experience using AI tools for content creation and optimization, including using prompt engineering to achieve consistent outputs and aid delivery speed

Excellent communication (writing and editorial) skills, both written and verbal English

Able to multitask and manage and deliver several projects in parallel

Combination of marketing and editorial mindset with strong client-facing skills, understanding of audience needs, and value-based approach

Great analytical skills and an ability to make data-driven decisions

Significant SEO knowledge

Quick learner with excellent problem-solving skills

Not required, but a plus

Native English speaker

A mix of B2B and B2C experience

Empathy and curiosity

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing projects execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and Brand communication throughout different channels. Brand Marketing projects are targeted at driving Semrush brand awareness, while brand campaigns in Paid are targeted at getting first payments. The team works closely with the Digital Marketing Department to ensure aligned brand communication.

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!