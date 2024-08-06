Partner Manager (Affiliate Marketing Team)
Tasks in the role
Develop and nurture relationships with existing partners (from newly joined to top-performing ones), establish solid relationships, maximize the effectiveness of their marketing channels, and develop new approaches to improve their performance and conversions
Create personalized action plans for each partner based on their type, data, and insights, ensure maximum utilization of all program benefits, and incorporate innovative ideas to elevate the partner to the next level
Plan, design, and execute targeted recruitment campaigns focused on large-scale, high-potential partnerships
Work with large amounts of data and have a data-minded & analytical approach to implementing new tactics and projects, reporting, and planning
Propose new ideas, organize and manage projects, and prioritize them in alignment with the team's short and long-term goals
Work in a dynamic, flexible environment and be able to shift focus and re-prioritize tasks in order to meet new challenges.
Manage projects involving complex work streams and cross-functional collaboration (internally and externally).
Who we are looking for
5 + years of experience in partnerships and experience in digital marketing/affiliate marketing is a big plus
Outstanding communication and negotiation skills: building strong relationships with partners, solving problems, and facilitating collaboration and innovation
Excellent written and verbal communication skills with ability to successfully interact with all levels of partnerships and management
Analytical and data-driven mindset, with the ability to think outside the box and find creative solutions that elevate performance to the next level
Project management and organization skills: ability to design and lead projects, apply analytical thinking, report on performance, and make quick decisions for adjustments
Proactivity and ownership skills, commitment to taking responsibility for goals and project success
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have experience in digital marketing
Experience in affiliate marketing and working with various types of affiliates
Content creation
Semrush knowledge
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
