Enterprise Account Executive (UK&Ireland)
Tasks in the role
Manage and develop long-term partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands
Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling, cross-selling, and renewals
Take ownership of the sales cycle from prospecting to close. You should feel comfortable managing and closing run-rate deals while also sourcing, developing, and closing large complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders (CXO, Legal/Finance/IT requirements)
Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understand their business needs, and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth
Deliver a value-based selling experience to customers based on automation and customer behavior
Ensure customers derive maximum value from our product and achieve their business objectives
Who we are looking for
Fluent in English (С1/С2)
4+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in an Enterprise sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$250k ARR deals
Proven ability to exceed sales targets and drive revenue growth
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers
Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others
Highly organised and structured approach to drive consistent success
Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience
Demonstrated creative problem-solving skills and strong analytical abilities
Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote environment
Not required, but a plus
You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
MarTech and/or Domain experience is strongly preferred
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
You share our common values:
Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;
Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;
Enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better;
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
