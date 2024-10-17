Enterprise Account Executive (China)
About Semrush Sales
Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.
Our sales team is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic Enterprise Account Executive (China) to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.
As Enterprise Account Executive for (China), you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.
We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute strategic account plans.
You’ll collaborate with Sales Engineers, SDRs, Business Value Consultants, Leadership, and Channel Development to consistently exceed quotas and drive growth.
By the Numbers (Q3 2024)
- $401M ARR
- 117,000+ paying customers
- 1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, and Samsung.
To learn more about our business and vision please see the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What You’ll Do:
- Market Insights and Partnerships: Provide feedback on market trends, identify new opportunities, and foster channel partnerships to drive growth.
- Develop and Execute Sales Strategies: Create and implement sales plans for your territory to meet and exceed quotas through effective prospecting, qualifying, and closing opportunities.
- Manage a Robust Pipeline: Build and maintain a strong pipeline, advancing strategic transactions through the sales process.
- Drive New Growth: Identify and win new business while expanding relationships with mid-enterprise accounts.
- Deliver Strategic Presentations: Present Semrush solutions in complex environments, aligning value with client needs.
Experience You’ll Need:
- 5+ years tech sales experience (selling IT infrastructure or SaaS).
- Fluency in English & ideally Mandarin
- Proven success landing new logos and driving high-value deals using value based methodologies like MEDDIC, MEDDPICC, Sandler, or Command of the Message.
- Strong track record of selling to Fortune 1000 end users and navigating complex sales cycles.
- Experience working with channel partners.
- Highly driven, goal-oriented, and results-focused.
- Demonstrated success selling complex solutions.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company:
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments:
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
