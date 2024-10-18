Sales Director (EMEA/APAC)
About Semrush Sales
Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.
Our sales business is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic "Sales Leader" to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.
As Sales Director - EMEA & APAC, you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.
We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to manage Managers and teams to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute account plans.
You’ll report into the VP International sales & collaborate with all Leadership to roll out the company strategy.
By the Numbers (Q3 2024):
- $401M ARR
- 117,000+ paying customers
- 1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, Marriot, Nike, VW & Samsung.
Tasks in the role
- Hire, lead, coach, develop and support sales teams to meet and exceed revenue targets and other specific goals to deliver growth in line with company goals
- Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead teams
- Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence
- Define the opportunity for growth within the SMB segments in SEMRush
- Build a repeatable GTM plan for that segment. Asses the existing GTM team and recommend changes
- Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimise sales activity and processes
- Help coach to close deals in the territories
- Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for your team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets
- Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform
- Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions
- Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota
- Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner
Who we are looking for
Experience
Has Managed 1st line Management & led large sales teams. Managerial experience at a minimum 5 years growing and developing teams and individuals
Experience in coaching value selling. Sales methodology trained, whether it’s Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic or others
Experience working cross functionally with marketing, product etc to build demand and represent their team
Can demonstrate how they have made a difference in their team and company or growth. Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success
Has sold to or worked with E-Comm or digital marketing companies
Experienced high levels of change management
Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills
Non negotiable skills
Built teams for growth across multiple regions
Hiring pace and quality
Demonstrate ability to develop people
High levels of drive and resilience
Value selling examples
Excellent deal management and forecasting skills
Proficient in English
Not required, but a plus
Bachelor’s degree in Sales or Business
SaaS or MarTech experience
Fluent in any additional european languages
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortable
Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times (Location dependant)
Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both (Location dependant)
For EU:
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.