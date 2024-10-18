About Semrush Sales

Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.





Our sales business is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic "Sales Leader" to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.

As Sales Director - EMEA & APAC, you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.

We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to manage Managers and teams to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute account plans.

You’ll report into the VP International sales & collaborate with all Leadership to roll out the company strategy.





By the Numbers (Q3 2024):

$401M ARR

117,000+ paying customers

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, Marriot, Nike, VW & Samsung.



Tasks in the role

