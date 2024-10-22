Mid-Market Sales Manager (APAC)
About Semrush Sales
Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.
Our sales business is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic "Sales Leader" to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.
As Mid-Market Sales Manager (APAC), you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.
By the Numbers (Q3 2024):
- $401M ARR
- 117,000+ paying customers
- 1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, Marriott, Nike, VW & Samsung.
Tasks in the role
- Hire, lead, coach, and support the Mid Market AE team to meet and exceed revenue and other specific goals
- Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead large teams
- Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence within your region
- Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets
- Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform
- Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimise sales activity and processes
- Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions
- Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota
- Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner
Who we are looking for
- Managerial experience at a minimum 3 years and experience of growing a team ideally from scratch
- Experience in selling and closing ability
- Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success
- Customer focused - Drive an exceptional customer experience
- Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills
- Sales Methodology trained - Whether it is Sandler, Challenger, Spin, MEDDIC or others
- The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams
Not required, but a plus
- You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
- You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience
- Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times (location dependant)
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.