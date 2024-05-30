Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Head of Sales / Sales Manager (Nordics & Benelux) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

The Head of Sales for Nordics & Benelux is a key leadership position responsible for driving sales growth and managing a high-performing sales organization in EMEA. Partnering with and reporting to the Director of Sales for NEMEA, this leader will build and lead a high-performing sales team through recruiting, coaching, developing, and motivating the (Nordics & Benelux) organization to overachieve revenue targets.

Your passion for investing in and developing high-potential enterprise sellers, along with the ability to develop and deploy a repeatable enterprise strategy, will make you a frontrunner for this role. This is a unique opportunity to help shape and accelerate our success at Semrush.



Tasks in the role