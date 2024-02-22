Senior Manager, HR IT (Business Systems Department)

Determine the org structure of the HR IT Organization and build the team. There isn’t an existing team in place. You will have contractors for major project implementations, but you will need to determine what roles you need to be successful.

Partner with HR Technology Team to deliver on the overall HR IT Portfolio.

Partner with procurement and HR to drive contracting of new solutions and ensure order forms and SOWs meet our needs and mitigate risk.

Partner with HR leaders to drive assessment of future capabilities, including ATS and Global Payroll, and identify technology solutions that will meet our business needs.

Drive the successful delivery of critical projects, including the implementation of a new Workday HCM System and new ATS System (technology TBD).

Partner with functional leaders to develop a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for our HR Systems, including, but not limited to, Human Capital Management (HCM), Compensation Management, Performance Management, Payroll, Talent Acquisition, Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Global Payroll Solutions, Skills Alignment, Survey Management, Recognition, and Global Learning.

This is a technical leadership role in our Information Technology Division, focused on being a technology solution partner for our HR Division.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Manager, HR IT role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Extensive experience implementing and managing HCM Systems, such as Workday, Success Factors, Oracle HCM, etc.

Experience implementing and managing other HR Technology systems (ex. ATS, Payroll, Survey Management Systems, Learning Management Systems, AI, etc.).

Ability to build out strategic roadmaps that map to company objectives and HR priorities.

Collaborative, hands-on leader, capable of evaluating situations, determining the best course of action, and driving solutions with a sense of urgency and ownership.

10+ years of experience in IT.

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, MIS, Software Engineering, or similar.

Strong track record in executing large, complex projects.

In-depth understanding of HR processes and ability to understand business needs.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to build strong, trusted partnerships with stakeholders, team members, vendors, and third-party partners.

Outstanding team leadership skills, including coaching, organizational planning, and team development.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with both Agile and hybrid/waterfall delivery.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Our team partners closely with the Sales and Finance Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company’s biggest challenges. We’re a global team located across the US, Spain, Cyprus, and Serbia that collaborates well virtually and has a deep passion for technology.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





