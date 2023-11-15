Sales Leader / Head of Sales (DACH region)

Create a winning culture of high performance and an engaged team by achieving below-average regrettable attrition and high AE attainment (100%+).

Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy for the enterprise segment, aligning it to business objectives.

Multi-thread prospecting across an organization to identify users, champions, and the economic buyer.

Create situational playbooks and sales plays to expand business within an existing customer base.

Start with a team of eight Account Executives, three SMBs, four MMs, and one ENT, and continue to hire and develop the team.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Sales Leader / Sales Management (DACH region) for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

At least 10 years of relevant sales experience, with five or more years of people management, with a majority of time spent in the MM & Enterprise.

Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding top-performing Account Executives.

Experience coaching and enabling with a track record of developing top-tier sellers.

Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy.

Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, and martech (preferred, but not needed).

Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.

Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment with a high drive for experimentation.

You will use your strategic skills to deal with ambiguity, manage timely decisions, drive vision and purpose, and manage innovation.

Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others.

Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning and organizing, the ability to problem solve, drive change, manage and measure the work of others, time manage, and communicate.

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.

Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.

High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.

Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution : Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.

Innovation Mindset : Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.

Ambitious and Conviction-Driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.

Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.

Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.

A bit about the team

The Head of Sales for DACH is a key leadership position responsible for driving sales growth and managing a high-performing sales organization in EMEA. Partnering with and reporting to the Director of Sales for EMEA, this leader will build and lead a high-performing sales team through recruiting, coaching, developing, and motivating the (DACH) organization to overachieve revenue targets.

Your passion for investing in and developing high-potential enterprise sellers, along with the ability to develop and deploy a repeatable enterprise strategy, will make you a frontrunner for this role. This is a unique opportunity to help shape and accelerate our success at Semrush.

We are at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. As we continue to expand our presence and capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us, we are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Leader to join our DACH team.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.