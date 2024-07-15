Senior Project Manager (Program and Delivery team)

Facilitate the Lessons Learned and Quality Measurement Process at the completion of each project to ensure business objectives have been achieved

Support the people side of change through stakeholder analysis and communication planning for our end-user community

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Project Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience implementing enterprise business technology systems

Experience with agile methodologies, CSM, or similar certification desired

Experience with planning and executing complex programs, PMP certification highly desired

Excellent communication skills across a broad range of stakeholders

Excellent relationship-building skills

Strong sense of ownership for delivering assigned projects

Strong meeting-facilitation skills to ensure all parties are heard and inputs respected

Continuous improvement mindset to help us constantly improve our ways of working

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have prior experience with the implementation of global solutions

Experience with implementing projects for enterprise solutions, particularly Salesforce or other CRM, Oracle or other ERP, Workday or other HCM

Experience with business process improvement methodologies and approaches

Prior experience with RFP and vendor selection activities

The ideal candidate will have a passion for project management and thrive in a fast-paced environment where your leadership and contributions truly make a difference

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Program and Delivery team unites technology teams and business stakeholders to deliver solutions to enterprise challenges. We manage a broad portfolio of technology projects across our global organization and leverage best practice methodologies to facilitate delivery. We are a global team with offices across Europe and the US, but we function as one coordinated group. As a member of the Program and Delivery team, you will be responsible for driving complex cross-functional technology initiatives to enable our evolving business processes.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.



