Senior Project Manager (Program and Delivery team)

Tasks in the role
Coordinate activities across technology teams to ensure effective delivery of all project/program workstreams
Develop project planning artifacts such as charters, timelines, status updates, and stakeholder analysis
Facilitate team meetings that enable collaboration
Facilitate executive steering committees and provide executive stakeholder communications
Support the people side of change through stakeholder analysis and communication planning for our end-user community
Identify risks and leverage effective risk management processes to bring them to closure
Manage the activities of any third-party vendors and manage vendor budget
Facilitate the Lessons Learned and Quality Measurement Process at the completion of each project to ensure business objectives have been achieved
Who we are looking for
Proven experience implementing enterprise business technology systems
Experience with agile methodologies, CSM, or similar certification desired
Experience with planning and executing complex programs, PMP certification highly desired
Excellent communication skills across a broad range of stakeholders
Excellent relationship-building skills
Strong sense of ownership for delivering assigned projects
Strong meeting-facilitation skills to ensure all parties are heard and inputs respected
Continuous improvement mindset to help us constantly improve our ways of working
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have prior experience with the implementation of global solutions
Experience with implementing projects for enterprise solutions, particularly Salesforce or other CRM, Oracle or other ERP, Workday or other HCM
Experience with business process improvement methodologies and approaches
Prior experience with RFP and vendor selection activities
The ideal candidate will have a passion for project management and thrive in a fast-paced environment where your leadership and contributions truly make a difference
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Program and Delivery team unites technology teams and business stakeholders to deliver solutions to enterprise challenges. We manage a broad portfolio of technology projects across our global organization and leverage best practice methodologies to facilitate delivery. We are a global team with offices across Europe and the US, but we function as one coordinated group. As a member of the Program and Delivery team, you will be responsible for driving complex cross-functional technology initiatives to enable our evolving business processes.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
