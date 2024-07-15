Senior Project Manager (Program and Delivery team)

Facilitate the Lessons Learned and Quality Measurement Process at the completion of each project to ensure business objectives have been achieved

Manage the activities of any third-party vendors and manage vendor budget

Identify risks and leverage effective risk management processes to bring them to closure

Support the people side of change through stakeholder analysis and communication planning for our end-user community

Coordinate activities across technology teams to ensure effective delivery of all project/program workstreams

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Project Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience implementing enterprise business technology systems

Experience with agile methodologies, CSM, or similar certification desired

Experience with planning and executing complex programs, PMP certification highly desired

Excellent communication skills across a broad range of stakeholders

Excellent relationship-building skills

Strong sense of ownership for delivering assigned projects

Strong meeting-facilitation skills to ensure all parties are heard and inputs respected

Continuous improvement mindset to help us constantly improve our ways of working

Not required, but a plus

Experience with the implementation of global solutions



Experience with implementing projects for enterprise solutions, particularly Salesforce or other CRM, Oracle or other ERP, Workday or other HCM

Experience with business process improvement methodologies and approaches

Prior experience with RFP and vendor selection activities

A passion for project management and thrive in a fast-paced environment where your leadership and contributions truly make a difference

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Program and Delivery team unites technology teams and business stakeholders to deliver solutions to enterprise challenges. We manage a broad portfolio of technology projects across our global organization and leverage best practice methodologies to facilitate delivery. We are a global team with offices across Europe and the US, but we function as one coordinated group. As a member of the Program and Delivery team, you will be responsible for driving complex cross-functional technology initiatives to enable our evolving business processes.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

