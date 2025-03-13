Content Development Strategist (Growth Marketing Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Content Development Strategist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Experience: At least three years of experience in a hands-on SEO and/or content development or strategy role. A professional degree in a related field is a plus but not a requirement. Demonstrated success in increasing organic traffic and conversions. Ideally, you’ve worked in the SaaS space and understand how to create and optimize content for a B2B audience. Familiarity with common SaaS metrics and product-led growth strategies is a plus

Deep SEO knowledge: You stay on top of major updates, trends, and emerging best practices in SEO and content marketing (hands-on technical SEO experience is a plus).

Passion for original, insightful content: You love reading and creating content that goes beyond “good enough.” You know how to incorporate data, expert quotes, and original perspectives to give every piece an edge.

Proven brief and outline skills: Experience creating detailed content briefs or structural outlines for writers is essential. You can turn complex information into clear instructions that guide high-quality work.

Analytical mindset: You’re comfortable with data and can translate insights into actionable recommendations. Familiarity with Semrush or other SEO tools is highly preferred.

Creative problem-solver: Strong ability to innovate, spot gaps, and propose new ideas for making our content more unique and compelling.

Excellent communication skills: You communicate effectively in English (both written and verbal)

Eye for detail and deadlines: You take pride in getting the small things right, and you respect deadlines and project timelines

AI enthusiasm: Comfortable experimenting with AI tools to refine processes and content, speeding up production without compromising quality

Taking and giving feedback: Ability to take feedback and make changes as needed. But also the ability to give feedback and follow up on new processes and initiatives to ensure they are carried out correctly.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you if:

You meet (most of) the above criteria!

You have experience in editing or proofreading content (not mandatory)

You have a professional network of content creators

You have additional experience in other marketing areas aside from SEO (like CRO, PPC, and SMM)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Growth Marketing Team (within the Owned Media Department) consists of two main parts: the Organic Search Team and the Program Management and Growth Team.

The Organic Search part of the team is charged with attracting non-brand organic search traffic to the Semrush website and converting that traffic into paying customers. Its focuses include SEO, Editorial/Organic Content, CRO, and International Blogs. The OS Team also manages the English and foreign-language Semrush blogs.

The Acquired Assets part of the team is responsible for managing, maintaining, and growing media assets that the Owned Media Department acquires. It drives revenue directly from those assets themselves, as well as by sending qualified referral traffic from those assets to Semrush to convert to new paying users.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



