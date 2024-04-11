Content Intern (Content Marketing Team)

Support with user, competitor, and trend research: create forms, analyze results, and propose new product and marketing ideas based on the takeaways

Assistance with internal agency pitches so they can produce videos, copies, and creatives following our content and creative strategy

Create content plans to put all these ideas into the product marketing context

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Content intern for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

An amazing communicator, fluent in English

Studied and loved their Marketing, Communications, Advertising, or similar Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree

A creative mind who is crazy about digital content and not afraid of Excel files with digital marketing KPIs

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have or had independently managed any social media or blog for any kind of project (school project, friend or family entrepreneurship, your own creative project, etc. )

Spend more time on YouTube, TikTok, or Twitch than Netflix

Have an incredibly high screen time on your phone

Know when a content creator is doing a paid collaboration

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are looking for a Digital Content lover to help our Content Lead and support the whole marketing team for one of the key Semrush products— the Social Media Management toolkit. The toolkit helps marketers and business owners to automate social media management processes and increase brand awareness on social media. In this role, the content intern will support the creation of multiple content formats for the toolkit’s target audience. This content will be mostly about social media trends, best practices, success stories, etc. This makes the position a great opportunity for anyone interested in the social media universe.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

3-months unpaid internship

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.