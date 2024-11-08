Senior Copywriter (Creative Agency)

Proofread and edit copy to meet client and brand standards, ensuring all content aligns with established guidelines

Coordinate and manage a network of freelancers to support short- and long-form content needs across various departments within the organization

Work closely with external stakeholders, Brand and Marketing teams, to understand content needs and deliver high-quality, on-brand messaging with a consistent tone of voice

Collaborate with our in-house Creative Agency team to develop concepts and ideas across diverse channels, including social media, digital advertising, video, experiential marketing, and more

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Copywriter role for creative thinkers, skilled storytellers, and detail-oriented communicators who excel at crafting impactful content across diverse channels.

Who we are looking for

3-5 years of experience in leading creative agencies, with a background in copywriting and concept development

Expertise in crafting attention-grabbing headlines as well as managing extensive content projects

Strong understanding of campaign and project creative, channel strategies, communications recommendations, and brand tone of voice

A balanced approach that combines data-driven marketing insights with an editorial perspective to meet audience needs and elevate marketing communications

Self-motivated, deadline-oriented, and able to work independently

Native English speaker

Not required, but a plus

Experience in a B2B SaaS environment

Established professional network of copy and content writers

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Semrush Creative Agency is not like any other internal agency—it's a fully-fledged powerhouse of creative ideas, strong messages, and gorgeous visuals... in fact, we don't even call ourselves an internal agency...we are called 'The Creative Agency.'

The Creative Agency is full of creative minds, with plenty of international experience, that dream big and turn those ideas into messages that help people feel and believe in their dreams.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.