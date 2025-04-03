Senior Growth Marketing Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Growth Marketing Manager role, you will play a strategic and hands-on role in driving customer acquisition, retention, and revenue growth across the entire customer lifecycle. You will be responsible for enabling the Demand Generation team to run successful campaigns and provide strategic guidance to shape demand generation strategy. You will also develop and execute customer marketing campaigns targeted at enterprise clients and optimize each stage of the customer journey, ensuring our customers achieve maximum value from our solutions while positively impacting customer lifetime value.

Who we are looking for

5+ years in B2B growth marketing, customer marketing, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or enterprise-focused environments

Proven track record of owning growth marketing initiatives and driving results across the entire customer lifecycle

Ability to view the customer journey holistically and identify opportunities for improvement across all touch points

Strong understanding of marketing automation platforms (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo) and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce)

Experience collaborating with demand generation teams and supporting multi-channel marketing campaigns

Proficiency in analyzing campaign performance data and making data-driven decisions

Excellent communication and project management skills

We are looking for a proactive, results-oriented team player who thrives in a collaborative environment

Someone who is adaptable, detail-oriented, and driven to deliver exceptional work

Not required, but a plus

Experience working in the SEO, digital marketing, or technology industry

Experience supporting sales teams and working closely with enterprise clients

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!