Senior Growth Marketing Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Growth Marketing Manager role, you will play a strategic and hands-on role in driving customer acquisition, retention, and revenue growth across the entire customer lifecycle. You will be responsible for enabling the Demand Generation team to run successful campaigns and provide strategic guidance to shape demand generation strategy. You will also develop and execute customer marketing campaigns targeted at enterprise clients and optimize each stage of the customer journey, ensuring our customers achieve maximum value from our solutions while positively impacting customer lifetime value.
Tasks in the role
- Collaborate closely with the Demand Generation team, providing strategic guidance and ensuring campaigns align with overall growth marketing goals
- Support the Demand Generation team with insights and customer journey optimization to improve campaign effectiveness
- Design and deliver marketing programs that strengthen relationships with existing customers, driving engagement, loyalty, and renewals
- Create targeted content and communications to educate customers about product updates, new features, and best practices
- Develop and implement strategies to optimize the entire customer journey across acquisition, onboarding, engagement, retention, and upsell/cross-sell touch points
- Leverage data and insights to identify opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, product adoption, and revenue growth
- Partner with Sales, Customer Success, and Product teams to align marketing initiatives with customer needs and business objectives
- Launch tailored marketing initiatives for specific customer segments or verticals to address their unique challenges and opportunities
- Collaborate with the Product Marketing team to ensure messaging and positioning resonate with enterprise buyers
- Work closely with Content, Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Sales, and Customer Success teams to ensure a holistic customer experience
- Track, analyze, and report on the performance of growth marketing initiatives
- Use data-driven insights to refine strategies and maximize marketing ROI
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in B2B growth marketing, customer marketing, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or enterprise-focused environments
- Proven track record of owning growth marketing initiatives and driving results across the entire customer lifecycle
- Ability to view the customer journey holistically and identify opportunities for improvement across all touch points
- Strong understanding of marketing automation platforms (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo) and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce)
- Experience collaborating with demand generation teams and supporting multi-channel marketing campaigns
- Proficiency in analyzing campaign performance data and making data-driven decisions
- Excellent communication and project management skills
- We are looking for a proactive, results-oriented team player who thrives in a collaborative environment
- Someone who is adaptable, detail-oriented, and driven to deliver exceptional work
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working in the SEO, digital marketing, or technology industry
- Experience supporting sales teams and working closely with enterprise clients
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!