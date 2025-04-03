Content Marketer & Data Analyst (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
This is our role Content Marketer & Data Analyst for a data-driven storyteller who thrives at the intersection of SEO, analytics, content creation, and strategic research. A key focus of this role will be using data to tell compelling stories—turning complex insights into narratives that inform and inspire. The ideal candidate will also contribute to product roadmap development and strategic content planning through continuous market and audience research.
Tasks in the role
- Develop compelling concepts and topics for presentations aligned with business and marketing goals
- Conduct in-depth primary and secondary research to gather meaningful insights
- Use data storytelling techniques to translate complex insights into clear, engaging narratives
- Integrate data examples, visualizations, and interpretation into presentations, reports, and content assets
- Create bespoke, SEO-focused content tailored for enterprise digital marketing audiences
- Conduct content research to identify trending topics, competitive gaps, and audience intent
- Perform market, customer, and competitor research to support product roadmap development and strategic prioritization
- Deliver insights that guide product teams in identifying new opportunities and user needs
- Produce high-impact content such as blog articles, reports, whitepapers, case studies, and presentations
- Adapt content for different formats, tones, and audience segments, ensuring clarity and relevance
- Provide recommendations to refine and improve content marketing strategies using research and performance data
- Analyze both quantitative and qualitative data to extract insights and measure campaign effectiveness
- Use tools such as Google Analytics, Semrush, Power BI, Tableau, and others to track and evaluate performance
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Data Science, Communications, Business, or a related field
- Strong background in SEO research, content marketing, and digital strategy
- Proven experience using data to tell compelling stories across digital formats
- Expertise in SEO and marketing tools like Google Search Console, Semrush, etc.
- Proficiency in data visualization and analysis tools such as Google Analytics, Power BI, Tableau, or Excel
- Experience conducting market and content research to support editorial and product decision-making
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to manage multiple priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently
- Passion for crafting content that informs, engages, and drives measurable outcomes
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in B2B SaaS, e-commerce, and/or digital agencies is a strong plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
