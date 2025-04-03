Content Marketer & Data Analyst (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Content Marketer & Data Analyst for a data-driven storyteller who thrives at the intersection of SEO, analytics, content creation, and strategic research. A key focus of this role will be using data to tell compelling stories—turning complex insights into narratives that inform and inspire. The ideal candidate will also contribute to product roadmap development and strategic content planning through continuous market and audience research.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Data Science, Communications, Business, or a related field

Strong background in SEO research, content marketing, and digital strategy

Proven experience using data to tell compelling stories across digital formats

Expertise in SEO and marketing tools like Google Search Console, Semrush, etc.

Proficiency in data visualization and analysis tools such as Google Analytics, Power BI, Tableau, or Excel

Experience conducting market and content research to support editorial and product decision-making

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage multiple priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently

Passion for crafting content that informs, engages, and drives measurable outcomes

Not required, but a plus

Experience in B2B SaaS, e-commerce, and/or digital agencies is a strong plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



