Content & Media Activation Team Lead (Global Campaigns Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Content & Media Activation Team Lead for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
We're looking for a strategic and execution-driven Content & Media Activation Team Lead to join our team, recognizing this position's critical role in shaping our digital marketing efforts. The ideal candidate will deeply understand SEO tools and digital content strategy, ensuring that our content resonates with our audience while being optimized for distribution across Paid and Email channels.
As the Content & Media Activation Team Lead, you'll be responsible for developing and executing a content roadmap that enhances our brand’s visibility, authority, and performance. You'll work closely with performance marketing, product, creative, and analytics teams to create high-quality, engaging, and conversion-driven content tailored to SEO professionals, marketers, and businesses. Your ability to craft compelling narratives while aligning content with paid media and email best practices will be key to driving impact and measurable results.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and execute a content strategy that aligns with the needs of SEO professionals, digital marketers, and businesses using our platform
- Create compelling, data-driven content highlighting our SEO tools' capabilities, platform features, and industry insights
- Partner with performance marketing teams to develop content assets optimized for paid search, social, display, and video campaigns
- Adapt content to various media formats, ensuring alignment with audience intent, ad formats, and performance best practices
- Leverage insights from search trends and competitor analysis to enhance content relevance and impact
- Analyze content performance across email and paid channels, using data insights to optimize strategy and maximize engagement and ROI
- Work closely with brand marketing and performance channel owners to create compelling content experiences across platforms
- Stay ahead of SEO and digital marketing industry trends, ensuring content remains relevant, forward-thinking, and authoritative
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience in content marketing, digital strategy, or media activation, ideally in a B2B SaaS or MarTech environment
- Strong knowledge of SEO tools and analytics platforms (e. G. , Semrush, Google Search Console, Google Analytics)
- Experience creating and optimizing content for paid media campaigns (Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, Display, Video)
- Excellent storytelling and content creation skills, with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into engaging, audience-focused content
- Analytical mindset with the ability to measure content performance and media effectiveness using data-driven insights
- Strong collaboration skills, with experience working across performance marketing, product, creative, and analytics teams
Not required, but a plus
- Familiarity with AI-driven content tools and automation in content marketing is a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Digital Marketing team is primarily focused on acquiring new paying users through channels such as paid search, display and video, paid social, and email.
We work in close collaboration with Brand Marketing and Product teams to execute high-impact campaigns, ensuring alignment with broader business objectives. Additionally, we partner with technical teams like Analytics and Martech to enhance data-driven decision-making, optimize performance, and continuously improve our marketing technology stack.
By leveraging a mix of creative strategies, automation, and rigorous experimentation, our team drives scalable and efficient growth while delivering measurable business impact.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!