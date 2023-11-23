Content Strategist (Brand Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Content Strategist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Create campaign strategy, messaging, and concepts that match the brand’s customer personas.
Create customer journey maps and outline the content assets for each marketing campaign.
Manage content creation for developing the marketing funnel and supporting team projects.
Work in close collaboration with campaign managers and channel owners for smooth coordination and campaign execution.
Elaborate and execute a content marketing strategy for a department, aligning it with the company’s content strategy.
Audit existing content and analyze competitors’ tactics to identify areas for improvement.
Monitor key metrics and analyze content performance.
Use AI tools to assist in creating, perfecting, automating, and optimizing content for various digital platforms, including landing pages, advertising assets, campaign messaging, and email content.
Who we are looking for
Experience in managing content and developing strategies across multiple marketing channels.
Experience using AI tools for content creation and optimization.
Strong understanding of AI prompts engineering to achieve a consistent content output to aid delivery speed.
You are a native English speaker.
Able to manage and deliver several projects in parallel.
Good understanding of the diverse needs of customers across different funnel stages.
Combination of marketing and editorial mindset with strong client-facing skills, understanding of audience needs, and value-based approach.
Great analytical skills and an ability to make data-driven decisions.
Significant SEO knowledge.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
A mix of B2B and B2C experience.
Empathy and curiosity.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing project ideation and execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and brand communication throughout different channels.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
