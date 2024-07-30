Content Writer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Develop compelling and persuasive blog posts, presentations, articles, case studies, whitepapers, and other materials to engage and educate our audience

Write, edit, and publish high-quality digital content for Enterprise accounts that aligns with Semrush’s brand voice and messaging

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Content Writer role for creative souls and natural-born writers who know their way around words. As a Content Writer at Semrush, you’ll play a crucial role in creating engaging and informative digital content. Your work will promote our brand and products while providing value to our target audience.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field

Proven experience as a content writer, preferably in the tech or SaaS industry, with a focus on Enterprise accounts and ABM

Experience developing and owning content strategies and managing content calendars

Strong writing, editing, and communication skills, with an exceptional command of English, with further languages as a plus

Familiarity with SEO best practices as well as marketing and ABM tools, including content management tools

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The main goal of the team is to support Brand Marketing in launching our new product, called Semrush Enterprise Software, and support the SplitSignal tool for SEO split testing. Main responsibilities include close collaboration with the Product, Sales, and CS teams in the development of GTM strategy before the product launch (landing pages, home pages, email strategy, content strategy, communication, and so on).



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.