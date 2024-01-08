Corporate Development Analyst (M&A and Investments)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Corporate Development Analyst role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, and analytical skills, and are ready to analyze and execute M&A transactions, minority investments, and convertible debt investments.
Tasks in the role
- Conduct research and analysis on potential merger, acquisition, and partnership opportunities that align with our business objectives and growth targets.
- Evaluate the strategic fit, financial impact, and risks associated with potential transactions.
- Prepare financial models and valuation analysis to support transaction analysis and decision-making.
- Participate in due diligence on potential targets, including analyzing financial statements, market trends, and competitive landscape.
- Support deal negotiation, including developing deal terms and conditions, and coordinating with internal and external teams to ensure successful execution.
- Assist in the integration of acquired companies and partnerships, ensuring successful integration with our existing business and culture.
- Monitor and analyze market trends and competitive landscape to identify potential opportunities or threats to our business.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree in a related field such as Finance, Business Administration, or Economics.
- Up to 5 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking, private equity, SaaS finance or operations, Digital Marketing (in particular SEO/SEM) or related field.
- Strong analytical and financial modelling skills - Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey information to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
- Proficiency in Google Sheets, Excel, and PowerPoint.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Corporate Development Team are responsible for M&A minority investments and convertible debt investments.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
- Employee Assistance Program.
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO.
- Paid parental leave.
- Employee Stock Purchase Program.
- Short-term and Long-term Disability.
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
- Travel Insurance.
- Corporate Events.
- Snacks, coffee, tea.
- Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center) - add for Boston only.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
