Corporate Development Analyst (M&A and Investments)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Corporate Development Analyst role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, and analytical skills, and are ready to analyze and execute M&A transactions, minority investments, and convertible debt investments.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in a related field such as Finance, Business Administration, or Economics.

Up to 5 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking, private equity, SaaS finance or operations, Digital Marketing (in particular SEO/SEM) or related field.

Strong analytical and financial modelling skills - Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey information to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in Google Sheets, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Very good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Corporate Development Team are responsible for M&A minority investments and convertible debt investments.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.