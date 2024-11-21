Customer Success Manager, Enterprise, Global Customer Success Retention

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our CSM - Enterprise role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. We are looking for an experienced Customer Success Manager to manage a book of business of large Enterprise customers and help them utilize the Semrush platform to achieve the best ROI and reach their business goals.

Who we are looking for

Fluency in English

4+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or similar role, with 2+ years of that experience focused on Enterprise clients

Experience within the SaaS space

Proven experience creating and implementing strategic account plans and executive business reviews, with a strong focus on minimizing time to value for customers

Ability to link key workflows to value, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including marketing teams and C-suite executives

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet any customer’s needs

Ability to leverage data to provide insights and make data-driven decisions

Strong organizational skills that enable you to manage a book of business of 40-100 Enterprise accounts effectively and efficiently

A proactive self-learner who strives to continuously expand their knowledge of customer success strategies and SEO, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing with their peers

Strong collaborator who can work hand in hand with product, marketing, sales, and operations teams

Not required, but a plus

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, and content marketing

Fluency in additional language/s

Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives simultaneously, for Enterprise clients

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Unlimited PTO

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks and drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!