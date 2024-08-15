Customer Success Team Lead (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Acting as a conduit between the customer and our product team to help with the continued development of our products, leveraging customer feedback and use cases.

Actively participating in team projects and Semrush experiments that might result in new processes.

Maintaining a deep understanding of Semrush’s suite of products and also the wider SEO world.

Collaborating closely with the Sales and Product departments, both during the acquisition of new customers and throughout their time with Semrush.

Monitoring and reporting on the health and risk of assigned accounts using sophisticated processes/tools.

Acting as an extension of your customer’s business, offering your own insights and recommendations based on extensive research into the customer’s business, your knowledge of SEO, and their engagement within our platform.

Developing engaging and helpful content (such as help articles, blogs, and videos) for our EntSol customers to help them “self-service” common tasks, processes, and workflows.

Performing regularly scheduled meetings with key stakeholders to ensure customer goals are being met.

Training your customers on relevant Semrush workflows so that they can achieve those goals.

Preparing and delivering Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) with customers based on the goals identified during the discovery.

Discovering the business & SEO goals of your customers to build out a business plan, including goals, timelines, benchmarks, and measures of success.

Line management of a team of CSMs, guiding them to perform to the best of their ability & successfully manage their book of business

Acting as a “Player/Coach”; using your diverse SEO / Digital Marketing and Commercial experience to help the Enterprise Solutions (EntSol) team develop the most effective processes and workflows for Onboarding, Customer Adoption, Account Activation, and QBRs.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success Team Lead (Enterprise Solution Unit) role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in the SEO and/or Digital Marketing field with 3+ years of agency experience.

Extensive Technical SEO and/or Digital Marketing knowledge and ability to deliver in-depth technical recommendations to customers.

Hands-on experience in building SEO strategies, including keyword research, competitor analysis, and technical auditing.

Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms.

Leadership experience, preferably in the Customer Success field.

Knowledge of Google Search Console, Google Ads, and Google Analytics.

Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows for the customer to help them achieve these goals.

Experience in preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs.

Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices and customer-oriented personality.

Ability to learn software programs.

Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills.

Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You’re a “Player/Coach,” both directly managing your own customers and also offering your support and expertise to the rest of the EntSol CSM team.

You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals.

You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience.

You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers.

You are ready to be autonomous and proactive.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is developing innovative tools tailored for large companies to unlock growth by addressing recurring, complex, and previously unanswered digital marketing challenges with semi-automated solutions. This initiative involves gathering, storing, and analyzing vast amounts of data to generate insights that are typically difficult or unattainable. Our solutions leverage machine learning to streamline processes and eliminate barriers for SEO, product development, engineering, and marketing teams. Additionally, new visually intuitive reports will empower companies to make informed decisions regarding their digital marketing budgets.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.