Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Care Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email

Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence

Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance without needing micromanagement

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment

Working hours: Ability to work from 10 AM to 6 PM EST, Monday to Friday

Not required, but a plus

Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently

Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and billing inquiries

Intercom Experience: Understanding of live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time

Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication

Basic Accounting Knowledge: Understanding of financial concepts to assist with billing disputes and account reconciliations

Experience in Customer Support or Billing: Prior experience in a similar role handling billing-related inquiries

Process Improvement Mindset: Ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements to enhance workflow and customer experience

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Global Support CS team provides reactive support to Semrush clients, working across various communication channels, including emails, chats, and phone calls. The team assists users with navigational and account-related inquiries while ensuring that user feedback is effectively communicated to the relevant Semrush teams. They provide support for all Semrush tools except AGK and Local units, Prowly, and Kompyte.

Our Benefits

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

