Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Customer Care Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- You will be responsible for assisting users with billing-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including phone, live chat, and email
- The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, resolving payment issues, processing refunds or credits, and ensuring a seamless customer experience
Who we are looking for
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email
- Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately
- Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency
- Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence
- Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance without needing micromanagement
- Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors
- Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates
- Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions
- Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support
- Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment
Not required, but a plus
- Additional language skills, especially in French or German
- Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently
- Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and billing inquiries
- Intercom Experience: Understanding of live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time
- Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication
- Basic Accounting Knowledge: Understanding of financial concepts to assist with billing disputes and account reconciliations
- Experience in Customer Support or Billing: Prior experience in a similar role handling billing-related inquiries
- Process Improvement Mindset: Ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements to enhance workflow and customer experience
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Global Support CS team provides reactive support to Semrush clients, working across various communication channels, including emails, chats, and phone calls. The team assists users with navigational and account-related inquiries while ensuring that user feedback is effectively communicated to the relevant Semrush teams. They provide support for all Semrush tools except AGK and Local units, Prowly, and Kompyte.
Our Benefits
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
- Working hours from 9 AM to 5 PM CET, Monday to Friday
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
