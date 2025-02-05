Customer Success Enablement Manager (Customer Engagement Team)
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Semrush is seeking a Customer Success Enablement Manager to lead our post-sales enablement team. The ideal candidate will possess a strong “marketing technologist” mindset with a background in post-sales engagement and/or enterprise SaaS customer success. This role is pivotal in creating and delivering the tools and resources necessary to support our customer success teams in driving value and retention of the Semrush suite of products throughout the customer journey.
The Customer Success Enablement Manager will work cross-functionally with sales, product, and GTM teams to ensure alignment in our methodology and engagement strategy as we continue to evolve as a company. This role will also manage an Enablement Specialist, providing mentorship and support to ensure the success of enablement initiatives.
Tasks in the role
What You Will Do
- Team Leadership & Management: Manage and mentor the Enablement Specialist, ensuring they are equipped to execute enablement initiatives effectively
- Foster a collaborative and innovative culture within the enablement team
- Set clear goals and expectations and provide regular feedback to drive professional growth and development
- Content Development: Identify the needs of our customer success team and develop a centralized repository of product information, best practices, FAQs, and customer success playbooks for easy access
- Create and maintain engaging enablement materials such as presentations, e-learning modules, videos, and guides to communicate product features, customer success strategies, and KPIs
- Enablement Program Strategy: Develop and implement a comprehensive enablement strategy aligned with the goals of the customer success organization
- Design initiatives to improve customer retention and ensure CSMs are equipped to adapt to customer needs
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure enablement programs support overall business objectives and enhance the customer journey
- Data-Driven Insights & Optimization: Identify key metrics to measure the effectiveness of enablement programs
- Analyze performance data to identify trends, gaps, and areas for improvement
- Use insights to iterate on enablement resources and drive continuous improvement
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner with sales enablement, product, and GTM teams to ensure enablement programs are aligned with organizational priorities
- Act as a liaison between customer success and other departments to advocate for enablement needs and ensure a seamless customer experience
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of combined experience in Customer Success or Enablement, with a proven track record of success in those roles
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
- Strong leadership and team management skills, with experience mentoring and developing team members
- Deep understanding of KPIs and metrics tied to customer success, performance, and growth
- Hands-on experience with customer success engagement technologies and post-sales enablement tools like ClientSuccess, Gainsight, etc.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with experience writing, editing, and presenting at various organizational levels
- Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously
- A proactive, curious, and adaptable mindset with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced SaaS environment
Not required, but a plus
- Familiarity with the Semrush platform or similar tools
- Experience in instructional design or training development
- Background in designing and implementing scalable enablement strategies
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Health insurance
- Travel insurance
- Flexible working hours
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Corporate events, teambuildings
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.