Customer Success Manager, EMEA (Retention Division)

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in the SEO and/or Digital Marketing field with 3+ years of agency experience

Extensive Technical SEO and/or Digital Marketing knowledge and ability to deliver in-depth technical recommendations to customers

Must be physically located in the EMEA region and willing to work business hours of the same

Hands-on experience in building SEO strategies, including keyword research, competitor analysis, and technical auditing

Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms

Knowledge of Google Search Console, Google Ads, and Google Analytics

Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows for the customer to help them achieve these goals

Experience in preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs

Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices and customer-oriented personality

Ability to learn software programs

Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Not required, but a plus

You’re a “Player/Coach,” both directly managing your own customers and also offering your support and expertise to the rest of the EntSol CSM team

You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals

You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience

You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers

You are ready to be autonomous and proactive

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



