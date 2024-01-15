Customer Success Manager, Onboarding (German and Italian markets)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Customer Success Manager, Onboarding role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Successfully build relationships with new customers, as the SEMrush first point of contact, discussing business strategies and areas of difficulty and educating them on specific products and services that would provide value and support their goals.
Responsible for the Onboarding, Retention & Engagement of these new to Semrush users for their 1st 90 days.
Enroll users into engaging outreach strategies via calling, emailing, text messaging and LinkedIn.
Deliver bespoke 1:1 onboarding training sessions, with new users.
Understand their digital marketing needs and goals.
Demonstrate relevant workflows, within the Semrush tool, to help them achieve these goals.
Serve as a product expert, advising users on common workflows, which tools to use and why (Value-Based Selling).
Act as an extension of your customers business, ensuring their engagement and usage of the tool is as high as possible.
Achieve a high number of retained customers, within these 1st 90 days and beyond, by promoting tool usage and the value the tool is bringing to the customer and their business.
Leveraging technology, where possible, to ensure most manual work is invested in customer training and engagement.
Uncover expansion opportunities for the sales team.
Understanding customers needs / goals and then tailoring recommendations to these needs / goals, regardless of the users subscription level.
Collaborate with the Account Executives to ensure as many expansion opportunities, as possible, are closed.
Meet and exceed key performance indicators such as, Demos delivered, User Retention, Outbound Activity, Expansion $ and Retained Revenue.
Work collaboratively with Pre-Sales and Education teams to always be informed of new tools, workflows and platform updates.
Drive efficiencies in processes by creating customized workflows and toolkits to provide coaching to clients.
Analyze client results and performance and uphold a service-first approach to achieve collective goals and exceed client expectations.
Be a “Team Player” and share with peers new workflows and strategies that have been successful for you, plus leaning on peers so that the whole team succeeds.
Who we are looking for
Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree.
Fluent level of German, Italian, and English (C1-C2).
1-2 years of experience in a sales (or phone sales), business development role, customer account, support, or marketing role within SaaS.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment.
Ability to quickly master new technology.
Desire to continuously grow and develop skills.
Self-motivated, outgoing, and ability to meet deadlines and achieve results.
Strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences.
Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You're interested in digital marketing.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.