Customer Success Manager, Onboarding (LATAM & Brazil Markets)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success Manager, Onboarding (LATAM & Brazil Markets) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
- Facilitate introduction calls and demonstrations to new clients to provide training and build rapport throughout the onboarding process.
- Consult and analyze client difficulties and pain points by identifying digital marketing goals and delivering solutions to achieve goals through active utilization of the software suite.
- Promote awareness and training of all capabilities within their current subscriptions and promote feature add-ons that will add value to their current subscription.
- Provide ongoing support and increase client retention and expansion through regular communications, meetings, and demonstrations in order to resolve technical questions and support a positive SEO journey.
- Drive efficiencies in processes by creating customized workflows and toolkits and providing coaching to clients.
- Analyze client results and performance and uphold a service-first approach to achieve collective goals and exceed client expectations.
- Identify and act on potential opportunities of additional services for clients and communicate with the sales team.
- Regularly collaborate with team members creating strategies on client outreach approaches, new processes, and increased trainings.
- Discuss successes and obstacles as a team to find solutions.
- Support team goals by contributing to the amount of training demonstration completions and exceeding metrics.
- Communicate and collaborate with Customer Service Specialists to transition clients who have successfully completed the onboarding process.
Who we are looking for
- Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree.
- Languages: Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.
- 1-2 years of experience in a sales (or phone sales), business development role, customer account, support role, or marketing role.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment. Ability to quickly master new technology.
- Desire to continuously grow and develop skills.
- Self-motivated, outgoing, and able to meet deadlines and achieve results.
- Strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Collaborative.
- Agile innovator.
- Time management.
- Technologically savvy.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
- Employee Assistance Program.
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO.
- Paid parental leave.
- Short-term and Long-term Disability.
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
- Travel Insurance.
- Corporate Events.
- Snacks, coffee, tea.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.
