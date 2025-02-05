Customer Success Training Lead (Customer Engagement Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Customer Success Training Lead has a pivotal role in shaping and driving the learning strategy for our Customer Success organization at Semrush. This individual will oversee the development, implementation, and evaluation of training programs designed to enhance the skills, knowledge, and professional development of our Customer Success Managers (CSMs) and their leadership teams.
As a player/coach, the Customer Success Training Lead will not only manage a Customer Success Trainer but also directly deliver impactful training to team members. The focus of this role spans onboarding, product training, certification programs, and continuous upskilling initiatives that empower our teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers.
Tasks in the role
What You Will Do
- Training Strategy & Program Development: Design, implement, and continuously refine a comprehensive training strategy tailored to the needs of our Customer Success organization
- Evaluate existing training programs for effectiveness and make data-driven recommendations for improvement
- Develop scalable onboarding, product training, certification, and professional development frameworks that align with business objectives
- Team Management & Collaboration: Manage and mentor the Customer Success Trainer, providing guidance and support to ensure high-quality training delivery
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Product, Sales Enablement, and Leadership, to ensure alignment on training priorities and objectives
- Partner with Customer Success leadership to identify skill gaps and create targeted training solutions
- Training Delivery & Facilitation: Serve as a lead facilitator for key training sessions, including onboarding, product education, and leadership development for CSMs and their managers
- Develop and deliver engaging, interactive training content using a variety of instructional methods (e.g., workshops, webinars, e-learning modules)
- Program Evaluation & Continuous Improvement: Measure the effectiveness of training programs through feedback, assessments, and performance metrics
- Analyze data to identify trends and areas for improvement, ensuring training programs meet the evolving needs of the business
- Maintain a library of up-to-date training materials, resources, and documentation
- Focus Areas: Lead the development of product training programs to ensure deep expertise in the Semrush platform
- Oversee the creation and delivery of CSM onboarding, certification, and upskill training to foster professional growth and team excellence
- Ensure training initiatives support a culture of continuous learning and high performance within the Customer Success team
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years in a training or enablement role, ideally within a Customer Success or SaaS organization
- Strong understanding of Customer Success principles, methodologies, and best practices
- Experience designing and delivering training programs for diverse audiences, including leadership teams
- Excellent facilitation and communication skills with the ability to engage and inspire learners
- Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple initiatives simultaneously
- Familiarity with learning management systems (LMS) and other training delivery tools
- Ability to analyze data to assess program effectiveness and inform continuous improvement
- A collaborative, proactive, and customer-focused mindset
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working with or training on the Semrush platform or similar tools
- Instructional design certification or experience
- Background in coaching or mentoring team members in a player/coach capacity
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Health insurance
- Travel insurance
- Flexible working hours
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Corporate events, teambuildings
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.