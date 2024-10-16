Customer Support Frontline Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Communicate frequently with the rest of the Global Customer Support team and other departments/teams

Recommend potential products or services to the development teams by collecting customer feedback and analyzing customer needs

Work with team to identify and work towards both personal and department goals

Educate users on the various tools offered by Semrush during individual cases and occasional training sessions

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Support Frontline Specialist role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Native/near native written and verbal communication skills in fluent English (С2)

Ability to solve problems fast by looking into the details

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver





Not required, but a plus

Additional languages (French/German)

Sense of ownership

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Customer Support Frontline Team works as the first point of contact for customers when they have questions about the platform. This team helps customers resolve issues and escalate issues, when needed, to respective product teams.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.