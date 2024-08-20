Customer Support Frontline Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer support frontline specialist role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
Work the 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST shift
Manage a high volume of inbound phone calls, live chats, screenshare, and/or emails while working independently
Resolve customer issues with effective written and verbal communication skills, in-depth product knowledge, and compliance with internal processes
Educate users on the various tools offered by Semrush during individual cases and occasional training sessions
Maintain working knowledge of Semrush products and digital marketing industry (web design, SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, etc)
Maintain extensive knowledge of Semrush billing practices and account policies
Work with team to identify and work towards both personal and department goals
Recommend potential products or services to the development teams by collecting customer feedback and analyzing customer needs
Communicate frequently with the rest of the Global Customer Support team and other departments/teams
Who we are looking for
Native/near native written and verbal communication skills in fluent English (С2)
Ability to work the 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST shift
Ability to solve problems fast by looking into the details
Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision
Willingness to help customers solve their problems
Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver
Not required, but a plus
Additional languages (French/Spanish)
Sense of ownership
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now:
Customer Support Frontline Team works as the first contact for customers when they have questions about the platform, help customers resolve the issues, and address the issues to respective product teams.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
