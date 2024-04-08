Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Support Frontline Specialist (APAC Market) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

1-2 years experience in the Customer Support roles, preferably in SaaS or MarTech fields.

Native/near native written and verbal communication skills in English (С2).

Ability to solve problems fast by looking into the details and doing deep research.

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision.

Strong analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are interested in Digital Marketing.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Health insurance coverage.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.