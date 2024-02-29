Customer Support Frontline Specialist (Customer Support Frontline Americas Team)

Maintain internal communication with the rest of Global Customer Support team and other departments/teams.

Escalate cases, chats, phone calls tickets to the Second line according to the case distribution rules and agreements;

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Support Frontline Specialist role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Ability to solve problems fast by looking into the details

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are proactive and flexible

You have previous experience working with SaaS or MarTech products

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Customer Support Frontline Americas team help clients to navigate on the website, help to find relevant information and solve most common requests not related to the product troubleshooting in live chat, email and phone.







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.