Customer Support Frontline Specialist with English (Global Customer Support Team, Serbia)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Support Frontline Specialist in Global Customer Support Team, Serbia role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
Work from 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM CET time.
Manage a high volume of inbound phone calls, live chats, screen share, and/or emails while working independently.
Resolve customer issues with effective written and verbal communication skills, in-depth product knowledge, and compliance with internal processes.
Educate users on the various tools offered by Semrush during individual cases and occasional training sessions.
Maintain working knowledge of Semrush products and the digital marketing industry (web design, SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, etc.).
Maintain extensive knowledge of Semrush billing practices and account policies.
Work with team to identify and work towards both personal and department goals.
Recommend potential products or services to the development teams by collecting customer feedback and analyzing customer needs.
Communicate frequently with the rest of the Global Customer Support team and other departments/teams.
Who we are looking for
Native/near native written and verbal communication skills in fluent English (С2).
Ability to work from 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM CET time.
Ability to solve problems fast by looking into the details.
Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with no supervision.
Strong analytical skills.
Ability to work independently and become a self-problem solver.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You can speak additional languages (German/Portuguese/Italian/French/Spanish).
You have a sense of ownership.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information will be useful now. Alongside the team, you will be responsible for handling phone calls, live chats, and emails. You will serve as the frontline support for customers with questions about both technical and non-technical aspects of the product.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.
