Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)

Consult with Retention division staff to identify new business reporting needs and provide guidance on complex data environments.

Create and maintain reporting specifications for new reports/dashboards and perform testing/validation to ensure data integrity, accessibility, and accuracy.

Design and develop dashboards and reports in BI tools like Tableau or PowerBI, ensuring they are user-friendly and aligned with UI/UX best practices.

Provide ad-hoc analysis and reporting to meet the evolving needs of the Retention division.

Analyze and report on data patterns and customer pain points using various data sources, including structured and unstructured data, benchmarks, and operational metrics.

Conduct in-depth analysis of product insights and customer behavior to identify data-driven opportunities for improving customer retention and fostering profitable growth.

We are seeking a Data Analyst with a strong focus on Data Analysis and Business Intelligence (BI) to join our Retention division. The ideal candidate will support the development, implementation, and deployment of analytics on customer and product data , delivering actionable insights to drive business decisions. A basic understanding of Data Science principles will be beneficial in enhancing the analytical capabilities of our team.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Technical Skills: Strong experience in SQL and database design. Proficiency in designing dashboards and reports in BI tools such as Tableau or PowerBI. Basic knowledge of data science principles, with the ability to apply them to drive actionable insights. Experience with cloud platforms and cloud storage solutions is a plus. Understanding of data extraction using API calls.

Professional Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex data clearly and concisely. Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions. Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.







Not required, but a plus

2+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field

Familiarity with cloud platforms, particularly GCP, is an advantage

Basic programming skills in Python or R for data manipulation and analysis

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Our team is a dynamic mix of analysts and engineers who collaborate on a wide range of analytics projects, including data analysis, dashboard development, model building, and A/B testing across various domains. We work closely with the Retention division, delivering actionable insights and helping to drive data-driven decisions. What sets us apart is our chill, supportive vibe and a deep belief in success through collaboration. We prioritize teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continuous learning. Everyone’s contributions are valued, and we work together to solve complex problems while keeping the atmosphere positive and fun. If you enjoy a collaborative environment where innovation is encouraged and teamwork drives success, you’ll fit right in!





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.