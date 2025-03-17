Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Advanced SQL skills with the ability to extract, clean, and analyze large datasets

Experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI) to build effective dashboards and reports

Strong understanding of A/B testing, statistical methods, and cohort analysis

Basic knowledge of data science concepts and cloud-based data platforms (GCP preferred)

Strong storytelling and communication skills – able to translate complex data into simple, compelling insights

Proactive problem-solver who can identify trends and drive recommendations

Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams

Not required, but a plus

Basic programming knowledge in Python or R for data manipulation and analysis

Strong business acumen and the ability to translate data insights into strategic recommendations

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Our team specializes in generating actionable insights to support Customer Success and Support teams. We provide analytical support, operational assistance, dashboard development, and data management to help teams make data-driven decisions. By transforming raw data into meaningful insights, we empower teams to improve customer retention, optimize operations, and enhance overall business performance.

Our Benefits

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

