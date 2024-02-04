Data Analyst (Analytics Team)

Conduct root cause analysis for data quality issues, working closely with relevant teams to address and resolve underlying problems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish thresholds and triggers for alerts based on business requirements.

Help to design and implement alerting systems to promptly notify stakeholders of any data quality issues or anomalies.

Participating in developing and implementing automated monitoring solutions to detect anomalies and ensure data accuracy in real time.

Proactively generate ideas and strategies for monitoring the quality of clickstream data.

Collaborate with data engineers and analysts to understand data collection processes and implement effective testing strategies.

Conduct thorough quality assurance checks on click stream data to identify discrepancies, errors, or inconsistencies.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Analyst for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with data visualization tools.

Backend Python and Scala experience.

Familiarity with big data technologies and distributed computing environments.

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with implementing alerting systems and monitoring solutions is a plus.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You stay abreast of industry best practices and emerging technologies related to data quality.

You are ready to actively contribute to the continuous improvement of data quality processes and tools.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The team offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data feeds. We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Quality Analyst to join our dynamic team.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.