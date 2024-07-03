Data Analyst, Finance (Analytics & Insights Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s degree is a plus

2+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field

Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics

Knowledge of the Python programming language, experience in data wrangling and use of visualisation libraries

Excellent command of SQL and familiarity with relational databases

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets

Knowledge of data visualisation and BI tools such as Tableau

Experience in designing, executing, and interpreting A/B tests and experiments

Excellent communication skills with the ability to present data-driven insights to non-technical stakeholders

Significant experience with statistical analysis techniques and predictive modelling

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if





Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Tools and technologies we use:

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

