Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)
This is our Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Customer & Product Insights
- Analyze customer behaviour, product usage, and engagement trends to uncover insights that improve retention
- Identify key churn and expansion patterns, providing recommendations for proactive interventions
- Conduct deep dives into customer pain points using a combination of structured and unstructured data
- Design and measure A/B tests and experiments to optimize retention strategies
Business Intelligence & Reporting
- Develop clear, actionable reports and dashboards in Tableau or Power BI, ensuring they drive business decisions
- Create automated reporting processes that enable self-serve analytics across teams
- Translate data into compelling narratives, helping stakeholders understand trends, risks, and opportunities
Data Strategy & Collaboration
- Work closely with CSM leadership, marketing, and finance teams to align on retention metrics and KPIs
- Define and refine customer segmentation models based on behavioral and financial data
- Partner with data engineers to improve data accessibility, accuracy, and governance
Who we are looking for
- Advanced SQL skills with the ability to extract, clean, and analyze large datasets
- Experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI) to build effective dashboards and reports
- Strong understanding of A/B testing, statistical methods, and cohort analysis
- Basic knowledge of data science concepts and cloud-based data platforms (GCP preferred)
- Strong storytelling and communication skills – able to translate complex data into simple, compelling insights
- Proactive problem-solver who can identify trends and drive recommendations
- Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams
Not required, but a plus
- Basic programming knowledge in Python or R for data manipulation and analysis
- Strong business acumen and the ability to translate data insights into strategic recommendations
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Our team specializes in generating actionable insights to support Customer Success and Support teams. We provide analytical support, operational assistance, dashboard development, and data management to help teams make data-driven decisions. By transforming raw data into meaningful insights, we empower teams to improve customer retention, optimize operations, and enhance overall business performance.
Our Benefits
- This offer stands for a remote work format
- Unlimited PTO
- Health insurance
- Travel insurance
- Flexible working hours
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Corporate events, teambuildings
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
