Data Engineer (Pistachio Team)

Tasks in the role
- Making architectural decisions when developing a data storage and processing system.
- Integration and collection of data from different internal and external sources into a single Data Warehouse (ETL procedures).
- Automation of data collection and analysis processes.
- Monitoring of data sources.
- Interaction with analysts and programmers in the process of designing and implementing tasks.
- Data quality analysis and evaluation.
Who we are looking for
- Over three years of commercial development experience.
- Experience collecting, processing, and transforming data.
- Experience working with large datasets.
- Python development experience.
- Experience with relational databases: ClickHouse, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or any other.
- Experience with Airflow.
- English level—B2 or above.
Not required, but a plus
- You have experience with any cloud, such as AWS, GCP, or Azure.
- Experience with Docker, K8S.
- Experience with ClickHouse.
- Desire to monitor everything.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Pistachio Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The result of Pistachio Team work is the data used to create reports and display widgets. We work with a really large amount of data and use machine learning in our solutions.
We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly try to improve it and make it better for the users of .Trends products while making better assumptions based on it.
We are a large team consisting of Data Scientists, Data Engineers and QA Engineers.
Now, we’re looking for one more Data Engineer who loves building ETL pipelines, processing a lot of data and who cares about the best quality of data.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
