Data Engineer (Pistachio Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Over three years of commercial development experience.

Experience collecting, processing, and transforming data.

Experience working with large datasets.

Python development experience.

Experience with relational databases: ClickHouse, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or any other.

Experience with Airflow.

English level—B2 or above.

Not required, but a plus

You have experience with any cloud, such as AWS, GCP, or Azure.

Experience with Docker, K8S.

Experience with ClickHouse.

Desire to monitor everything.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Pistachio Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The result of Pistachio Team work is the data used to create reports and display widgets. We work with a really large amount of data and use machine learning in our solutions.

We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly try to improve it and make it better for the users of .Trends products while making better assumptions based on it.

We are a large team consisting of Data Scientists, Data Engineers and QA Engineers.

Now, we’re looking for one more Data Engineer who loves building ETL pipelines, processing a lot of data and who cares about the best quality of data.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!