Data Engineer (Datos Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience with SQL, Python, and other programming languages.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.

Knowledge of databases and data modeling concepts.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with big data technologies such as Spark, Airflow, and ClickHouse.

Knowledge of cloud computing platforms such as AWS.

Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Tableau or Grafana.

Understanding of machine learning concepts and algorithms

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The team offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data feeds. We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Engineer to join our dynamic team.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

