Data Engineer (Datos Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Data Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
- Together with the Senior Data Engineers, design, develop, and maintain data pipelines and ETL processes to support data integration and transformation.
- Work with data analysts to ensure data quality and availability for analysis and reporting.
- Build and maintain data models and databases to store and manage large volumes of data.
- Optimize data storage and retrieval processes for performance and scalability.
- Develop scripts and tools for data processing, cleansing, and validation.
- Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines to ensure data integrity and availability.
- Work with stakeholders to understand their data requirements and provide solutions to meet their needs.
Who we are looking for
- Experience with SQL, Python, and other programming languages.
- Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.
- Knowledge of databases and data modeling concepts.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You have experience with big data technologies such as Spark, Airflow, and ClickHouse.
- Knowledge of cloud computing platforms such as AWS.
- Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Tableau or Grafana.
- Understanding of machine learning concepts and algorithms
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The team offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data feeds. We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Engineer to join our dynamic team.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working day start.
- Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs