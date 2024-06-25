Data Engineer (GKT Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Data Engineer position for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Excellent knowledge of Python and SQL

Good knowledge of Linux and bash

Experience with Airflow or similar products

Experience with column and/or transactional databases

Base understanding of DevOps approaches and tools like Docker, Ansible, etc.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have pipeline testing experience in Airflow

Experience with CI/CD

Experience with public clouds

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

GKT Team is creating an internal product—search query analytics. This is collecting, storing, and transmitting a huge amount of data for other teams inside Semrush. That’s a huge amount of data, about tens of billions of lines per month.

Working with us is a step toward development in BigData & DataMining.

Now, the team includes the Product Owner, Technical Owner, QA Engineer, three Data Engineers, and three Backend Developers. We also work closely with the Data Science team. New tasks keep coming, and we are looking for a new colleague.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.